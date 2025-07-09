Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VEU opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

