Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 35,377 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

