NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

IWB stock opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $344.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

