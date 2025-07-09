Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Liberty TripAdvisor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$18.66 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $1.68 billion 0.01 -$285.00 million ($2.32) -0.11

Volatility and Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -41.90% Liberty TripAdvisor -9.70% 40.25% 12.88%

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

