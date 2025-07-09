RZcoin (RZ) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

RZcoin (RZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, RZcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RZcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $43.66 or 0.00040102 BTC on major exchanges. RZcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $10.03 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RZcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,681.58 or 0.99830700 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108,321.94 or 0.99500347 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RZcoin Token Profile

RZcoin was first traded on October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game. The official message board for RZcoin is coin.rz.game/blog.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 43.66095626 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,537.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RZcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RZcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RZcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.