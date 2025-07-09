Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.84.

Visa Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE V opened at $354.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.43 and its 200 day moving average is $342.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

