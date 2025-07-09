Critical Review: Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI) versus Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tristar Wellness Solutions and Helen of Troy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristar Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Helen of Troy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Helen of Troy has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.64%. Given Helen of Troy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Tristar Wellness Solutions has a beta of 12.16, indicating that its share price is 1,116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and Helen of Troy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helen of Troy $1.91 billion 0.38 $123.75 million $5.39 5.81

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and Helen of Troy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A Helen of Troy 6.49% 8.93% 4.85%

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Tristar Wellness Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage. In addition, it develops over-the-counter itch suppression products; and develops, manufactures, and markets wound care and infection control medical devices. The company was formerly known as BioPack Environmental Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On January 15, 2016, TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories. This segment also provides technical and outdoor sports packs, bike packs and bags, hydration and travel packs, duffel bags and luggage, lifestyle and everyday packs, kid carrier packs, and accessories. The Beauty & Wellness segment offers mass, professional and prestige hair appliances, brushes, grooming tools, and accessories; and prestige shampoos, liquid hair styling products, treatments, and conditioners. This segment also provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, nasal aspirators, humidifiers, faucet mount and pitcher water filtration systems, air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidification, thermometry, water filtration, and air purification consumables. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, sporting goods retailers, department stores, drugstore chains, home improvement stores, grocery stores, specialty stores, prestige beauty chains, beauty supply retailers, e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, OXO Strive, OXO Outdoor, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Drybar, Hot Tools, Curlsmith, and PUR brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

