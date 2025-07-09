Analyzing Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) & Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Engine Group and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Engine Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications -6.00% 6.76% 2.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Engine Group $6.33 million 5.16 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $833.88 million 0.86 -$54.24 million ($0.29) -13.97

This table compares Global Engine Group and Ribbon Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Engine Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Engine Group and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ribbon Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.06%. Given Ribbon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Global Engine Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Engine Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controllers; and network transformation products, such as signaling products, call controllers, media gateways, and application servers. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software products and solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport for technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, multi-service access, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Engine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Engine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.