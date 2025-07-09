Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 220,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 482,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
Jangada Mines Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a market cap of £3.08 million, a PE ratio of -4,609.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
