Head to Head Survey: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NET Power and Environmental Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 2,804.10 -$49.19 million ($2.06) -1.55 Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Environmental Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NET Power.

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and Environmental Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 1 0 1 1 2.67 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Power has a beta of 5.73, suggesting that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -22.52% -7.12% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NET Power beats Environmental Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

