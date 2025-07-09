Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PENG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Penguin Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.