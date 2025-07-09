Solid State (LON:SOLI) Posts Earnings Results

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Solid State had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Solid State Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 182.30 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. Solid State has a 52 week low of GBX 102.55 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 306 ($4.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.39. The company has a market cap of £103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Solid State

In related news, insider Gary Marsh sold 21,622 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.51), for a total value of £40,000.70 ($54,378.33). 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

Featured Stories

