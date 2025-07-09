Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $366.92 and a one year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Bank of America began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

