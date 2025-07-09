Renold (LON:RNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Renold (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renold had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

Renold Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RNO stock opened at GBX 80.60 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Renold has a 52-week low of GBX 35.19 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £194.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Renold

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

