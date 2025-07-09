Optima Health (LON:OPT) Announces Earnings Results

Optima Health (LON:OPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Optima Health Trading Up 1.3%

OPT opened at GBX 192.48 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.98. Optima Health has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 214 ($2.91).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Optima Health from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Optima Health Company Profile

Optima Health is the UK’s leading provider of technology enabled corporate health and wellbeing solutions in the occupational health sector.

Underpinned by a robust clinical governance framework, the Group leverages its proprietary technology and flexible delivery platform to foster healthy high performance within its clients’ workforces.

The Group offers a comprehensive range of flexible and progressive services from statutory driven workplace health surveillance medicals to proactive and preventive interventions, through to workplace health advice and attendance management assessments, and clinically effective rehabilitation programmes and pathways aimed at returning people to work.

