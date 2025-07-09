EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Up 9.3% – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 3,338,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,733,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Up 9.1%

The company has a market cap of £1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.57.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

