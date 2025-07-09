Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 360,022,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

