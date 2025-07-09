ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.90 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 2693775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.09 ($1.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITM

ITM Power Price Performance

ITM Power Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £526.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.16.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.