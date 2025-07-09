Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.150–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 million-$7.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 million.

Enovix Stock Performance

Enovix stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

View Our Latest Report on Enovix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 449,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 358,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.