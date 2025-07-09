Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 495.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE C opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

