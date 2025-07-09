GFG Capital LLC Sells 24,591 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

