Q2 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on C. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

