OMC Financial Services LTD Sells 350 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

OMC Financial Services LTD cut its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Newmont were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

