Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $187.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

MTN stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.