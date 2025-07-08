Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $169.17

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Generac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Generac has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

