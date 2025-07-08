Keith Neumeyer Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

On Monday, May 5th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FF

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.