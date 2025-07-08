MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $130.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MKS by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. MKS has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

