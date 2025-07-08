Comparing Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises -2.30% 6.99% 3.25% Pola Orbis 4.31% 5.28% 4.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and Pola Orbis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Pola Orbis.

Volatility & Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Pola Orbis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $1.68 billion 0.26 -$146.59 million ($0.80) -11.14 Pola Orbis $1.13 billion 1.95 $61.29 million $0.22 45.23

Pola Orbis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Pola Orbis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

