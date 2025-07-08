Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $32,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

