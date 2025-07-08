Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 168,979 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,979 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $171,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

