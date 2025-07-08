Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and MoneyLion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.61 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.76 MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.78 -$45.24 million $0.75 114.53

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59% MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 0 1 3.00 MoneyLion 0 3 2 2 2.86

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $90.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

