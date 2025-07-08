Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE CBRE opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.