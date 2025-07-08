Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

