DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 973,800 shares during the period. DAQO New Energy accounts for 10.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DAQO New Energy were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

DAQO New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. HSBC cut DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DAQO New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.01.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

