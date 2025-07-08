China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in CocaCola by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

