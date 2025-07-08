Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.6%. This is a positive change from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.88%.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

