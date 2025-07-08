Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.34 Thousand

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $86.34 thousand and approximately $59.67 thousand worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,785.67 or 0.99912222 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

