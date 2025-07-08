Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

