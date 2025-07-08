Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Workday by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.68.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $17,424,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,612,163.12. The trade was a 41.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $60,388,711. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

