Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,901 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 151,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

