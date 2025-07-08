Bitcoin SV Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $24.82 or 0.00022796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $493.66 million and approximately $52.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108,881.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.00458058 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,889,403 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

