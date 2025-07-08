Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $53.40 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

