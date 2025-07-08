Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Trade Desk stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

