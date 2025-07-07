Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 595,364 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

