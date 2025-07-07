TREES (CANN) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of TREES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of TREES shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TREES has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TREES’s competitors have a beta of 2.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TREES and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TREES $13.66 million -$3.48 million -1.05 TREES Competitors $2.81 billion $246.14 million 4.20

Profitability

TREES’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TREES. TREES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares TREES and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TREES -25.50% N/A -15.94% TREES Competitors -26.13% -30.12% -6.94%

Summary

TREES competitors beat TREES on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About TREES

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as General Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Trees Corporation in June 2022. Trees Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

