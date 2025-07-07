Abound Financial LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Abound Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter.

NULV opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

