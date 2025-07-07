Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 397,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $197.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

