Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.7% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 94.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $566.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.