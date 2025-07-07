Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEU. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of LEU opened at $176.58 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $211.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,474,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

