Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- What is a support level?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.