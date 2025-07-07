Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.70 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

